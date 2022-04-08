Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

