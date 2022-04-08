Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 686 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 100,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

