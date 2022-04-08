QualTek Services Inc (NASDAQ:QTEK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

QualTek Services Inc (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QualTek Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $2.80 on Friday. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

QualTek Services Company Profile

QualTek LLC is a provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom and renewable energy sectors. QualTek LLC, formerly known as ROTH CH ACQ III, is based in BLUE BELL.

