Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 339,629 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,629 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.35% of GreenSky worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP raised its position in GreenSky by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GreenSky by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenSky (GSKY)
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.