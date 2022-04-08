Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 70,763 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

