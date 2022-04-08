Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.85 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 2,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,875. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41.

