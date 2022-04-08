Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 71,603 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

NYSE GE traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

