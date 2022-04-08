Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 472.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American National Group were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 220.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.39. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.20. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

