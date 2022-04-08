Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.28.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.14. 108,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $217.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

