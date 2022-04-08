Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 99,313 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,313 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of APA worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 40,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.