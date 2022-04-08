Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 315,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

RSX remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

