QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

QUIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.28. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

