Raymond James Analysts Give Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) a C$3.25 Price Target

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of QTRH stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$2.45. 391,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,594. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

