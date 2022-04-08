Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

FCX opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

