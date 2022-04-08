Raymond James Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$1.15 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.65.

Separately, CIBC set a C$1.65 price target on Ascot Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a market cap of C$404.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.