Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG opened at $41.84 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,227. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.