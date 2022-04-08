Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

SBNY traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $265.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

