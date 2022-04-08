Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 295 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 55,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

