Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,823 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 123,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.