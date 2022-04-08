Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $4,268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $334.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.39.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

