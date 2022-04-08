Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.38.

SBAC stock opened at $369.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $274.60 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.