Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidus Investment worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.