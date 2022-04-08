Raymond James Weighs in on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.