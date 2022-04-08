Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. 160,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,763. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

