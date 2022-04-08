Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

