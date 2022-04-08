RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ROLL opened at $180.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

