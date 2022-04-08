Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 321,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.