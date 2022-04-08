Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Barbara Richmond Sells 3,750 Shares

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,163.93).

RDW stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 629.26. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.67) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.02) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.85) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.02) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.22).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

