Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $138.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

