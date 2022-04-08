Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.