Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $721.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $725.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $647.21 and a 200 day moving average of $627.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

