Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of RF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,765,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,930. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.