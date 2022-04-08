Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 127,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

