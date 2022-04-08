Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RGA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

NYSE:RGA opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

