Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)
