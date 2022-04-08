Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.