Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 4.48. 185,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.07. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 4.47 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 14.78.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

