Renaissance Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQSP. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,672,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $13,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,193,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE SQSP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 5,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

