Renaissance Capital LLC Has $695,000 Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,998,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $14,548,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 310,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 172,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,182 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.71. 4,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,350. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

