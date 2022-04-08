Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($57.70) to GBX 4,600 ($60.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renishaw presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,122.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $70.79.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

