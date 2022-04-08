Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.