Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 5.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.07. 3,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 120,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $544.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

