Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Replimune Group stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

