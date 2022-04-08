Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from €14.70 to €15.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repsol traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 119206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

