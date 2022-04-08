Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

