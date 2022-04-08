Reviewing American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% American Financial Group 30.45% 17.62% 2.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and American Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.90 $2.00 billion $23.28 6.27

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

