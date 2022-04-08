Reviewing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 1 6 0 0 1.86

Telenor ASA has a consensus price target of $141.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.70%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million N/A -$520.82 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 1.61 $177.98 million $0.13 113.85

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 1.33% 5.05% 0.71%

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

