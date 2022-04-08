Reviewing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and El Pollo Loco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50

El Pollo Loco has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.10%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and El Pollo Loco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.26 $14.91 million N/A N/A El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.92 $29.12 million $0.80 14.15

El Pollo Loco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and El Pollo Loco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36% El Pollo Loco 6.41% 10.60% 5.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of August 18, 2021, it operated 345 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.