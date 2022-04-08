Reviewing MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MIND Technology and NextNav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.75 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -1.04 NextNav $760,000.00 925.37 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

MIND Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Risk & Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Summary

NextNav beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. and changed its name to MIND Technology, Inc. in August 2020. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

