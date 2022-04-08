Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,732,812.38 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80.

RVLV opened at $52.92 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

